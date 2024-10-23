The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the OMR-based written test schedule for various posts. Eligible candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website jkssb.nic.in . The admit card release date will be announced later.

As per the notification, the exam for Constable (Armed/ IRP), Constable (SDRF), and Constable (Executive) posts will be conducted on December 1, 2024. The written test for Constable (Telecommunication) and Constable (Photographer) will be held on December 8 and 22, respectively.

The test for Junior Stenographer (Animal/Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department), Junior Stenographer (Agriculture Production and Farmer’s Welfare), and Junior Scale Stenographer (Rural Development and Panchayat Raj) will be conducted on December 29, 2024. The Steno Typist (Horticulture) and Steno Typist (Health and Medical Education) recruitment exams will also be conducted on December 29, 2024.

The Urdu Typist (Law Department) exam will be conducted on December 30, 2024. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to exam schedule for various posts 2024.