The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the examination date for Clerkship Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can check the exam schedule through the official website psc.wb.gov.in.

The examination will be held on November 16 and 17, two sessions per day, 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 4.00 pm. The commission will release the admit card for the examination from November 2, 2024, onwards on the official commission website.

“There will be no arrangement for issuing duplicate admit cards from the office of the Commission,” reads the official notification. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

Exam Pattern

The Part I exam consists of 100 marks and the duration of the exam will be 1 hour and 30 minutes. The Part II exam will be for 100 marks and the examination will be of 1 hour. The Part I exam includes objective-type questions whereas the Part II exam has conventional questions.