The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Senior Administrative Officer Grade-II in Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO), Department of Defence Research and Development, Ministry of Defence [Advt. No.14/2023, Vacancy No. 23071403422]. The interview will start on November 18 and end on November 22.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 20 posts. The interviews will be held at the UPSC Office, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi—110 069. The reporting time for the forenoon session is 9.00 am and the afternoon session reporting time is noon.

“The Competent Authority has decided to reimburse traveling allowance to the outstation candidates for attending Interviews/ PT Boards subject to the following conditions -

Second/ Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express) will be reimbursed if the candidates perform their journey by Rail irrespective of Class in accordance with para 132 of Supplementary Rules.

Candidates will have to submit hard copies/prints of tickets (to and fro journey) in case of a train journey along with the prescribed T.A. claim form duly filled in duplicate. (TA Claim forms are available in the Forms and Download Section of the UPSC website),” reads the official notification.

Steps to check the interview schedule

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Click the interview schedule link Check the interview time and date slot Save the interview schedule

Direct link to the official notification.