The Rajasthan Medical Education Society (RajMES) will end the application process for the recruitment of Professor, Assistant Professor, and Associate Professor posts. Interested candidates can send their applications by today, October 24, 2024. Applicants will have to send a hard copy of the application to the RajMES office at the Directorate of Medical Education “Chikitsa Shiksha Bhawan” Govind Marg, Adarsh Nagar, near Link Square Mall, Jaipur (Rajasthan)-302004.

Candidates are required to submit the details of their educational qualification and experience along with receipt of payment of fees Rs 2000. Applicants can check the educational qualification, pay scale, age limit, and relaxations, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 1,476 vacancies, of which 246 vacancies are for Professor posts, 665 for Assistant Professor posts and 565 for Associate Professor posts.

Steps to apply for Clinical, Non-Clinical Subjects 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Apply Now link against RECRUITMENT FOR MEDICAL TEACHER IN CLINICAL AND NON CLINICAL SUBJECTS -2024 Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference