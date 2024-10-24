WBJEE Counselling 2024: Round 2 seat allotment result likely tomorrow, details here
Candidates can download their results from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will tomorrow, October 25, release the round II seat allotment result of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Counselling 2024 for Pharmacy (B.Pharma). Once out, eligible candidates can download their results from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.
Candidates can pay the seat acceptance fee and report at the allotted institute for document verification from October 25 to 30, 2024. Earlier, the board released the round I seat allotment result on October 4, 2024.
Steps to download WBJEE round II seat allotment result
Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the WBJEE Counselling round II seat allotment result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
