The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will tomorrow, October 25, release the round II seat allotment result of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Counselling 2024 for Pharmacy (B.Pharma). Once out, eligible candidates can download their results from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in .

Candidates can pay the seat acceptance fee and report at the allotted institute for document verification from October 25 to 30, 2024. Earlier, the board released the round I seat allotment result on October 4, 2024.

Direct link to WBJEE Counselling 2024 schedule.

Steps to download WBJEE round II seat allotment result

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the WBJEE Counselling round II seat allotment result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference