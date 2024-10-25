The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the admit card for the Combined Secondary Level Examination 2024 (CSLE 2024) exam. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website apssb.nic.in till November 10.

The written exam will be conducted on November 10, 2024. “Any issues / complaints relating to the admit cards should be reported latest by 04:00 PM of 31/10/2024. No representations will be entertained thereafter,” reads the notification.

Candidates qualified in the written test will have to appear for the PST/PET round scheduled to be conducted from November 26 onwards. Candidates are directed to preserve the admit card of the written exam for Stage II (PST/PET as applicable), Stage III (Medical Fitness Test as applicable) of the examination process, and document verification. No separate admit card will be issued.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 452 vacancies.

Steps to download APSSB CSLE admit card 2024

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CSLE 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the APSSB CSLE admit card.