The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the final answer key for the Staff Selection Post Phase XII exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website ssc.gov.in till November 15, 2024.

The result was announced on August 30, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2049 vacancies of Programme Assistant, Upper Division Clerk, Library and Information Assistant, and more.

“The candidates may take a printout of their respective Final Answer Key(s) along-with Question Paper-cum-Response Sheet(s) as the same will not be available after the specified time limit. The individual requests for providing Response Sheet(s) / Final Answer Key(s) will not be entertained in future under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the final answer key 2024

Visit the official SSC website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Phase-XII/2024/Selection Posts Examination -Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) along-with Question Paper cum Response Sheet(s)” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

SSC Selection Post Phase XII final answer key 2024.