TNPSC Group 4 result 2024 declared; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their results from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the results of the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group IV Services). Eligible candidates can check the marks obtained by the candidates and rank positions available on the official website tnpsc.gov.in.
The recruitment exam was conducted on June 9, 2024. The Commission notified a total of 6244 vacancies, which was later increased to 8932 vacancies. The applications were invited from January 30 to February 28, 2024.
Steps to download TNPSC Group IV result 2024
Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the TNPSC Group IV result 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Group IV result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.