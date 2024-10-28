The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission ( TNPSC ) has announced the results of the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV ( Group IV Services ). Eligible candidates can check the marks obtained by the candidates and rank positions available on the official website tnpsc.gov.in .

The recruitment exam was conducted on June 9, 2024. The Commission notified a total of 6244 vacancies, which was later increased to 8932 vacancies. The applications were invited from January 30 to February 28, 2024.

Steps to download TNPSC Group IV result 2024

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the TNPSC Group IV result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Group IV result 2024.