The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the provisional answer keys of the Uttarakhand Teachers Eligibility Test (UTET 2024) today, October 28. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ukutet.com.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, up to November 13 (5.00 pm) in the prescribed format. The applicants are directed to send their objections along with the proofs to secyutet@gmail.com.

The UTET 2024 was conducted on October 24, 2024.

Steps to download UTET answer key 2024

Visit the official website ubse.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the DEPARTMENTAL EXAM/ UTET tab Click on the UTET 2024 provisional answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

