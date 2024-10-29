Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has postponed the release date of the results of the Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Animal Husbandry Dept., Combined (Group-C) Exam 2023. The result will be declared in the second week of November 2024 due to unavoidable reasons. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be announced in October 2024.

The exam was conducted on January 7, 2024. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 645 Group C posts.

Here’s the official notification.

