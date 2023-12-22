Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has declared the result of the Draftsman post 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results and final answer key from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on November 5, 2023. The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 vacancies for Draftsman in various departments. The pay scale is Level 6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400).

Steps to download Draftsman result 2023

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Draftsman result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Draftsman result 2023.

Direct link to Draftsman final answer key 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.