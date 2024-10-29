The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has announced the recruitment exam date for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical) in Public Health Engineering Dept. (PHED), Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 32/2024 & 33/2024). The exam will be conducted on December 18 and 19, 2024.

The detailed exam schedule will be released later. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 118 vacancies, of which 113 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) and 5 for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) posts.

Here’s AE (Civil/Mechanical) exam date 2024.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the final answer key of the Secondary and Higher Secondary Teacher and Principal and Vice Principal Preliminary (Objective) Competitive Examinations under (Advt. No. 29/2024 & 30/2024). Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Direct link to final answer key of Principal and Vice Principal posts.

Direct link to final answer key of Secondary and Higher Secondary Teacher posts.