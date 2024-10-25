BPSC final answer key 2024 out for Teacher/ Principal posts; here’s download link
Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer key of the Secondary and Higher Secondary Teacher and Principal and Vice Principal Preliminary (Objective) Competitive Examinations under (Advt. No. 29/2024 & 30/2024). Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1 Principal, 1 Vice Principal, 41 Secondary Teachers, and 21 Higher Secondary Teacher posts. The exam was conducted on August 16.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Teacher/ Principal final answer key 2024
Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the ‘Secondary & Higher Secondary Teacher and Principal & Vice Principal final answer key’ link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the final answer key
Print the application for future reference
Direct link to final answer key of Principal and Vice Principal posts.
Direct link to final answer key of Secondary and Higher Secondary Teacher posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.