The Government of Andhra Pradesh, Department of School Education has released the final answer key of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test July 2024 ( AP TET July 2024 ). Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website aptet.apcfss.in .

AP TET July 2024 was conducted from October 3 to 21, 2024.

Steps to download AP TET final answer key 2024

Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in On the homepage, go to the “Question Papers & Keys” tab Click on the AP TET 2024 final answer key link Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AP TET 2024 final answer key.