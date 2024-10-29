AP TET final answer key 2024 released; here’s direct link
Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website aptet.apcfss.in.
The Government of Andhra Pradesh, Department of School Education has released the final answer key of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test July 2024 (AP TET July 2024). Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website aptet.apcfss.in.
AP TET July 2024 was conducted from October 3 to 21, 2024.
Steps to download AP TET final answer key 2024
Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in
On the homepage, go to the “Question Papers & Keys” tab
Click on the AP TET 2024 final answer key link
Check and download the final answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to AP TET 2024 final answer key.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.