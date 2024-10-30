The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the examination schedule for the State Forest Service exam 2024. The interview is scheduled to be held on November 21, 2024.

Candidates can download the interview call letter from November 14, 2024. The candidates have to report at 9.30 am on the day of interview at the office of the commission.

The SFS Mains 2024 was held on October 6, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 vacancies. The mains examination provisional answer key was released on October 10.

“After declaration of final selection result, before appointment, the height and chest measurements of the candidates will be taken by the medical board determined by the department and the candidates' hearing ability, vision and minimum physical standards for outdoor service in Forest Department will be tested separately. The selection of those candidates who fail to fulfil the physical standards or fail in the physical ability test medical examination can be cancelled by the Government,” reads the official notification.

For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.