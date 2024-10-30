The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) has released the results of Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in September 2024. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website icai.org.

The September edition of the Chartered Accountancy Foundation examination took place on September 13, 15, 18 and 20. The CA Intermediate examination for group 1 candidates was held on September 12, 14 and 17. For group 2, the Inter exam was conducted on September 19, 21 and 23.

Steps to check the ICAI result

Visit the official website icai.org On the homepage, go to the students tab Click on the ICAI result link Select the particular exam Fill your details and check result Save the result and print it for future reference

Direct link to check the Foundation result.

Direct link to check the Intermediate result.

Direct link to check the Intermediate Examination - UNITS results.