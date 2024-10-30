The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the admit card for the Odisha Judicial Service Main Exam 2023 (Advt. No. 30 of 2023-24). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in .

The compulsory paper will be held on November 3 — Paper I (9.30 am to 12 noon) and Paper II (2.00 pm to 4.30 pm). The optional papers will be conducted on November 4, 5, and 6 in two shifts — 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The Commission has shortlisted 680 candidates through the preliminary exam for the main examination.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 34 vacancies, of which 11 vacancies are reserved for women candidates.

Steps to download OPSC OJS Mains admit card 2024

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in Click on the OJS Mains admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Written Exam, Main Written Exam, and the Interview round.