OSSC Statistical Assistant final answer key 2024 released; check details here
Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in.
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the final answer key for the Statistical Assistant posts under the Directorate of Agriculture and Food Production, Govt. of Odisha. Eligible candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website www.ossc.gov.in till November 2, 2024.
The exams were conducted on October 6, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 35 vacancies.
Steps to download Statistical Asst final answer key 2024
Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Login tab
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the final answer key
Submit suggestions, if any
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certification Verification.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.