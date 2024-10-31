The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the document verification and interview schedule for the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer, Group-B, under Advt. No.16 of 2023-24. The commission has selected 21 candidates for document verification and Interviews (Viva Voce test).

The physical verification of original certificates/documents etc. and interview (Viva Voce test) in respect of the above-qualified candidates, will be conducted simultaneously in the office of the Commission at 19, Dr. P.K. Parija Road, Cuttack-753001 on November 12, 2024.

The document verification and interview will be held in two shifts. The reporting time for shift 1 will be 8.00 am and 12 p.m. for the second shift. The time of document verification for shift 1 is 8.30 am and for shift 2 is 12.30 pm. The timing for the viva voce test is — for shift 1 it is 10.30 am and for shift 2 it is 2.30 pm.

Steps to check the schedule

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Click on the schedule link Check the schedule roll number wise