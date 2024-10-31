OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer post DV, interview schedule out; check details here
Candidates can check the document verification and interview schedule through the official website opsc.gov.in.
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the document verification and interview schedule for the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer, Group-B, under Advt. No.16 of 2023-24. The commission has selected 21 candidates for document verification and Interviews (Viva Voce test).
The physical verification of original certificates/documents etc. and interview (Viva Voce test) in respect of the above-qualified candidates, will be conducted simultaneously in the office of the Commission at 19, Dr. P.K. Parija Road, Cuttack-753001 on November 12, 2024.
The document verification and interview will be held in two shifts. The reporting time for shift 1 will be 8.00 am and 12 p.m. for the second shift. The time of document verification for shift 1 is 8.30 am and for shift 2 is 12.30 pm. The timing for the viva voce test is — for shift 1 it is 10.30 am and for shift 2 it is 2.30 pm.
Steps to check the schedule
- Visit the official website opsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the what’s new section
- Click on the schedule link
- Check the schedule roll number wise
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.