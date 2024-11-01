The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection ( IBPS ) has released the admit card for the recruitment of Specialist Officers in Participating Banks (CRP SPL-XIV). Eligible candidates can download their admit cards through the official website ibps.in till November 9, 2024.

The online prelims examination consists of 125 marks and the duration will be of 2 hours.

Steps to download the IBPS SPL XIV admit card

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, go to the recent updates section Click on the link of call letter Fill your details Save the call letter and print it for future reference

Direct link to download the IBPS SPL XIV admit card.