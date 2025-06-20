The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the official notification for the Special School Teacher Recruitment 2025. Interested candidates can apply for the posts starting from July 2, 2025, through the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The application window will close on July 28, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 7279 vacancies. Out of the total vacancies, 5,534 posts are designated for Primary Level (Classes 1 to 5) and 1,745 posts for Upper Primary Level (Classes 6 to 8).

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for Special School Teacher post 2025

Visit the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in Click on the Special School Teacher recruitment link Register, and fill the form Pay the fee, and submit the form Download the submitted form for future reference

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 750 for general and other unreserved candidates, and Rs 200 for SC/ST, all category female candidates, and differently-abled candidates (40% or more disability). An additional biometric fee of Rs 200 applies, for candidates who have not provided an Aadhaar number as identity proof.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.