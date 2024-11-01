APPSC Group 2 Services Main exam schedule out; check details here
The Group II Services Main exam will be conducted in January 2025.
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Group II Services Mains exam schedule 2024. As per the notification, the Main exam will be conducted on January 5, 2025, in 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh. A total of 92250 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam.
“…it is hereby informed that the Mains Written Examination for Group-II Services (Notification No.11/2023) is scheduled to be held on 05.01.2025 FN & AN in all erstwhile 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh. Since around 1 Lakh candidates will be appearing for this examination, the date was fixed taking into consideration the forthcoming DSC examination, the SSC and Intermediate Board Examinations,” read the notification.
Here’s Group 2 Services Mains exam schedule.
The Group 2 Services Preliminary exam was held on February 25, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 897 vacancies (tentative).
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.