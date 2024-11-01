The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has released the second provisional selection list for the recruitment of Apprentices for one year of training for the Financial year 2024-2025. Eligible candidates can check the result through the official website www.drdo.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 38 Apprentice posts at the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), Delhi.

Steps to check DRDO Apprentice provisional result

Visit the official website www.drdo.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Check the result Save the result for future reference

Direct link to check the second provisional selection list.