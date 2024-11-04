The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has announced the results of the Head Teacher posts in Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 25/2024) and Head Master posts in Education Department and SC & ST Welfare Dept., Govt of Bihar. (Advt. No. 26/2024). Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The exam for Head Master and Head Teacher posts were conducted on June 28 and June 29, respectively. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40247 Head Teacher posts and 6061 Head Master posts.

Steps to download BPSC Head Teacher/ Head Master result

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the BPSC Head Teacher/Head Master exam 2024 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result of Head Master in Senior Secondary Schools under SC-ST Welfare Dept., Bihar.

Direct link to the result of Head Master in Senior Secondary Schools under Education Dept., Bihar.

Direct link to the result of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under Education Dept., Bihar.