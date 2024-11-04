The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has released the admit card for the Supervisor (Female) (Anganwadi Worker) posts. Eligible candidates can their respective dates and time slots through the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The link for the online detailed application cum scrutiny form of the listed candidates will be opened by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board from November 6 to November 12. The document verification process will start from November 14 to 21 at at Directorate, Integrated Child Development Services, Women and Child Development Department, 2. Jal Path, Gandhi Nagar Jaipur.

“In case of non-appearance on the said scheduled date and time, the preliminary selection will be cancelled, for which the candidate himself will be responsible,” reads the official notification.

Steps to check the interview schedule

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the news notification section Click on the DV schedule link Check your slot roll number wise

