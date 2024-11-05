The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is accepting applications for a Special recruitment drive for the post of Junior Resident. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in till November 9 by 1.00 pm.

The Counselling of candidates for allotment of these posts will be held on November 13 at 09.00 am in the Jawaharlal Auditorium/Conference Hall/LT near Academic Section-I, AIIMS, New Delhi, at AIIMS, New Delhi for the waiting list candidates. The Counselling of Fresh Candidate will be held on November 13, if all the posts of Junior Resident(s) in the Counselling dated November 13 are not filled.

“Please note that the joining of selected candidates will be on 14.11.2024 in working days only. No extension will be given for joining. In case, selected candidates will not join after taking vacant post in Counselling, a penalty of Rs. 1 Lakh will be required to submit for releasing the original documents submitted at the time of Counselling,” reads the official notification.

For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Eligibilty Criteria

The candidates should have passed MBBS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI.

Only those candidates who have passed MBBS (including Internship) not earlier than three years before the start date of Junior Residency i.e. 13.11.2024 will be considered. It implies that those who have completed MBBS or equivalent course (including completion of residency) between 14.11.2021 to 13.11.2024 only will be considered.

Documents Required

Candidate should bring all Original Certificate – Degrees, Internship Completion certificates, Date of Birth, Caste certificate, and MCI/DMC registration for verification, without which no candidates shall be permitted to appear for the Interview. The original certificates i.e. MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate and Medical Registration Certificate of the candidate who joins as Junior Resident will be retained in the Academic Section. The same will be returned to the candidate on completion of tenure of the post i.e. after December 31, 2024, or after resignation (after obtaining all no dues from the concerned Department/Sections of the Institutes).

Steps to apply for the Junior Resident post

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in Download the application Fill the application form and attach the required documents Post the application form to the mentioned address