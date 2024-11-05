The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the exam date for the Psychiatric Social Worker recruitment exam under Advt. No. 38 of 2023-24. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on December 22 from 10.00 am to 11.30 am. The exam will be held at Cuttack/ Bhubaneshwar. The detailed programme will be released later at opsc.gov.in .

The Commission aims to fill 13 Psychiatric Social Worker vacancies. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examination and interview (viva voce test). The applications were invited from April 4 to May 4, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the Assistant Professor (Broad Speciality) exam schedule under Advt. No. 29 of 2023-24. The exam will be conducted on November 17 in two shifts — 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The admit card will be released at opsc.gov.in on November 12, 2024.

A total of 539 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the recruitment exam. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 102 Assistant Professor posts in 23 different disciplines.