UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 date released; to be held in December
The PCS Preliminary exam will be conducted in December 2024.
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the revised exam schedule for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Prelims Exam 2024. The exam will be held on December 7 and 8 in two shifts — 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The Commission will conduct the exams in 41 districts of Uttar Pradesh.
Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on October 27, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 220 vacancies.
Meanwhile, the Commission has announced the results of Staff Nurse Ayurveda (Male/Female) (Pre) Examination-2023. The examination was held on September 8, 2024. A total of 97 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the main examination.
