The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the revised exam schedule for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Prelims Exam 2024. The exam will be held on December 7 and 8 in two shifts — 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The Commission will conduct the exams in 41 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier , the exam was scheduled to be conducted on October 27, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 220 vacancies.

Meanwhile, the Commission has announced the results of Staff Nurse Ayurveda (Male/Female) (Pre) Examination-2023. The examination was held on September 8, 2024. A total of 97 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the main examination.

