The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the results for the Staff Nurse Ayurveda (Male/Female) (Pre) Examination-2023. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The examination was held on September 8, 2024. The commission has shortlisted a total of 89 candidates against 162 posts reserved for the female cadre and a total of 8 candidates against 18 posts reserved for the male cadre, who have obtained the minimum qualifying standard marks prescribed by the Commission, have been provisionally declared successful by the Commission for admission to the main examination.

Steps to check the Staff Nurse Ayurveda exam

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Click on the Staff Nurse Ayurveda exam Check the result Save it for future reference

