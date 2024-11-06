The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission ( UPPSC ) has announced the Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer (RO/ ARO) 2023 recruitment exam dates. The exam will be conducted on December 22 in two shifts — 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm, and on December 23 in single shift — 9.00 am to 12.00 noon.

A total of 10,76,004 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 411 posts.

Vacancy Details

U.P. Secretariat: 322

U.P. Public Service Commission: 09

Board of Revenue, U.P: 03

U.P. Secretariat: 40

Board of Revenue, U.P: 23

U.P. Public Service Commission: 13

U.P. Public Service Commission: 01

Steps to download RO/ARO exam schedule 2024

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the RO/ARO exam schedule 2023 link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to RO/ARO exam schedule 2024.