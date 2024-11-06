UPPSC exam date 2024 released for RO/ARO posts; check details here
The exam will be conducted in December 2024.
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer (RO/ ARO) 2023 recruitment exam dates. The exam will be conducted on December 22 in two shifts — 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm, and on December 23 in single shift — 9.00 am to 12.00 noon.
A total of 10,76,004 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 411 posts.
Vacancy Details
U.P. Secretariat: 322
U.P. Public Service Commission: 09
Board of Revenue, U.P: 03
U.P. Secretariat: 40
Board of Revenue, U.P: 23
U.P. Public Service Commission: 13
U.P. Public Service Commission: 01
Steps to download RO/ARO exam schedule 2024
Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the RO/ARO exam schedule 2023 link
The exam schedule will appear on the screen
Check and download the exam schedule
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to RO/ARO exam schedule 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.