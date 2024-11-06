The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the document verification and interview schedule for the State Service Examination 2023. The document verification will be conducted from November 16 to 27, 2024. The interviews will be conducted from November 18 to 28 in two shifts — 10.00 am to 1.00 pm and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

Candidates can download their interview call letter and required proforma from the official website psc.cg.gov.in. A total of 703 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 242 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification notification.

Steps to download State Service interview schedule 2024

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the State Service interview schedule 2024 link The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to State Service interview schedule 2024.

Direct link to State Service interview call letter 2024.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and the Physical Eligibility Test (PET).