The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Agriculture Officer (Advt. No. 06 of 2024-25). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in from November 12 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is December 11, 2024.

The Commission has notified a total of 124 AAO vacancies. The written exam will be conducted on March 9, 2025, at Cuttack/ Bhubaneshwar.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The applicant must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture (B.Sc Agri) or Horticulture (B.Sc Horticulture) from any University or Institute recognised by any State Government or the Government of India. More details in the notification below:

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examination and the interview round.