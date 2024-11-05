The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the document verification and interview schedule for the Chemical engineering and Civil engineering lecturer post. As per the notification, the DV and interview schedule for the Chemical Engineering post will be held on November 14. The DV and interview schedule for the Civil Engineering post will be held on November 13 and 14.

The Commission aims has called 3 candidates for the Chemical engineer lecturer post. The Commission has notified 62 candidates for the Civil engineering lecturer post.

The candidates are required to produce following original documents along with self- attested photocopies of all certificates/documents at the time of document verification failing which their candidature will be rejected.

The candidates are informed that teaching ability is a part of the interview. They are to come prepared to present a topic of their choice within 8 to 10 minutes before the interview board. A whiteboard shall be provided by the commission for the purpose.