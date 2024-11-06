The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final mark sheet for Head Teacher posts in the Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 25/2024) and Head Master posts in the Education Department and SC & ST Welfare Dept., Govt of Bihar. (Advt. No. 26/2024). Eligible candidates can download the final mark sheet through the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The exams for Head Master and Head Teacher posts were conducted on June 28 and June 29, respectively. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40247 Head Teacher posts and 6061 Head Master posts. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Direct link to the check official notification.

Steps to download BPSC Head Teacher/ Head Master mark sheet

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the mark sheet tab Select the exam name Fill your details Check the final mark sheet Save it and take a print out for future reference

Direct check the BPSC Head Teacher/ Head Master mark sheet.