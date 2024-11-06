JKSSB Junior Assistant DV postponed; check details here
The revised DV schedule will be released soon.
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has postponed the document verification for the Junior Assistant posts. The revised schedule will be released shortly on the official website jkssb.nic.in.
Earlier, the document verification was scheduled to be conducted from November 7 to 14, 2024.
The candidates shortlisted for the DV round are required to produce the following documents/certificates in original, along with one set of self-attested copies, before the designated Document Verification Committee(s):
Copy of Application Forms, Two passport size recent colour photographs, One original photo ID Proof I.e. Aadhar card/Voter Card/Pan Card/Passport etc, D.O.B Certificate (10th Diploma/Marks card), Valid Category Certificate, if belongs to reserved categories, Domicile Certificate, Graduation Degree from recognized University, Prescribed Qualification/Certificate and others.
