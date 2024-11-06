Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of Senior Informatics Officer, Group-A Gazetted under the Department of Industries and Commerce (Information Technology) (Advt. No.11/2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in from November 15 onwards. The last date to apply for the vacancies is December 17, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 12 Senior Informatics Officer posts. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to SC, ST, BPL card holders, PwD category candidates.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examination and interview/personality test.