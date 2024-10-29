Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the exam schedule for the General Duty Medical Officer posts 2024 (GDMO 2024). The written exam will be conducted on February 9, 2025. The admission certificate will be released at tpsc.tripura.gov.in on January 29, 2024.

The detailed schedule will be released in due course. The Commission aims to fill 224 GDMO vacancies. The applications were invited from September 10 to October 19, 2024.

Steps to download TPSC GDMO admit card 2024

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in

Selection Process

There will be selection process comprises of two steps - written examination and interview. The written exam will be MCQ based and comprises of 85 marks. The interview comprises of 15 marks.

