The Indian Air Force has released the exam city slip of the Agniveervayu Intake (02/2025) Phase-I. Registered candidates can download their exam city slip from the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in/AV/. The exam will be conducted from November 16 to 24, 2024.

The online test will be objective type and questions will be bilingual (English and Hindi) except for English paper. The admit card will be available to download 24 to 48 hours before the commencement of the exam.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download exam city slip

Visit the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in/AV/ On the homepage, click on the Agniveervayu 02/2025 exam city slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Agniveervayu 02/2025 exam city slip.

Selection Process

The Indian Air Force Agniveervayu selection process will consist of three phases: Phase I - Online Exam, Phase II - Online Exam, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Adaptability Test 1 and 2, and Phase III - Medical Exam.