The Indian Army will today, November 7, close the application window for the grant of Permanent Commission in the Army through the 53rd (10+2) Technical Entry Scheme ( TES 53 ). Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in .

This recruitment drive aims to fill 90 vacancies in the Indian Army. The duration of training will be 4 years. The salary of cadets after commissioning will be approx. Rs 17-18 lac per annum (Level 10 in the Pay Matrix, Excluding Free Medical cover & Travel to Home town once a year). Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Male candidates between the age group of 16½ and 19½ years as of 01 July 2025 (not be born before 02 Jan 2006 and not after 01 Jan 2009 (both days inclusive)). Only unmarried male cadets can apply for the posts.

Educational Qualification: Only those candidates who have passed the 10+2 Examination or its equivalent with a minimum aggregate of 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics from recognized education boards are eligible to apply for this entry. All applicants must have appeared for JEE (Mains) .

Steps to apply for TES 53

Visit official website joinindianarmy.nic.in Click on Notifications under Officer Selection tab Click on Apply Online and fill basic information to register Proceed to Part 2, upload documents, and submit Submit form and print the downloaded copy

Selection Process

Candidate applications will be shortlisted for a Services Selection Board (SSB) interview based on Merit by the Integrated HQ of the Ministry of Defense (Army). Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview, a medical fitness test, and a physical fitness test.