The Northeast Frontier Railway (NRF) is accepting online applications for the engagement of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961. Eligible candidates can submit their application through the official website nfr.indianrailways.gov.in till December 3, 2024.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 5647 apprentice posts.

Selection Process

Apprentices will be selected based on unit-wise, trade-wise, and community-wise merit positions. The merit list for each unit will be based on a percentage of marks obtained in Matriculation and ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done. The final panel will be based on the average of marks in matriculation and ITI.

The final merit lists will be prepared unit-wise, trade-wise, and community-wise, equal to the number of slots in descending order of percentage of marks

For more details related to the application, procedure candidates can refer to the official detailed notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibilty Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates between the age group of 15 years to 24 years as of December 3 can apply for the posts.

Educational Qualification: The candidates must have completed their Matriculation (Class 10th) with 50% aggregate marks. Applicants should possess an ITI certificate in the relevant trade from a recognized institution.

Candidates applying for laboratory Technician Pathology and Radiology should have 12th-grade qualifications in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, along with the required ITI certification.

Steps to apply for NFR apprentice posts

Visit the official website nfr.indianrailways.gov.in On the homepage, go to the general info tab Click on Railway Recruitment Cell GHY Click on the application link Fill the required details and pay the application fee (if required) Save the application and print it for future reference

Direct link to fill the application for NFR apprentice posts.

Application Fee

Candidates have to Rs 100 as the application fee. The SC, ST, PwBD, EBC, and women candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.