The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) has released the city intimation slip for the CEN 01/2024 (ALP) CBT-2. Eligible candidates can download the city intimation slip through the official website rrbcdg.gov.in .

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 18799 vacancies. The Stage II Computer-Based Test (CBT-II) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on March 19 and 20, 2025. The admit card will be released four days before the commencement of the exam.

Steps to download ALP CBT 2 city intimation slip

Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ALP CBT 2 city intimation slip Key in your login details and submit Check and download the city intimation slip Take a printout for future reference

