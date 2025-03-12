RRB ALP CBT 2 city intimation slip released at rrbcdg.gov.in; here’s direct link to download
Candidates can download their city intimation slip from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the city intimation slip for the CEN 01/2024 (ALP) CBT-2. Eligible candidates can download the city intimation slip through the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
The recruitment drive is being held to fill 18799 vacancies. The Stage II Computer-Based Test (CBT-II) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on March 19 and 20, 2025. The admit card will be released four days before the commencement of the exam.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download ALP CBT 2 city intimation slip
Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the ALP CBT 2 city intimation slip
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the city intimation slip
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to ALP CBT 2 city intimation slip.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.