The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the notification of the Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer and Junior Grade Typist -2024 under various departments, Govt. of Odisha under Advt. No.4421/OSSC. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at ossc.gov.in from November 13 to December 12, 2024. The last date to make changes to the form is December 17, 2024.

The Commission aims to fill 60 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the official notification.

Steps to apply for Jr Steno, Jr Grade Typist posts 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Jr Steno, Jr Grade Typist application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of preliminary exam, main exam, stage III-computer skill test/ stenography test/ typing test, and stage IV certificate verification.