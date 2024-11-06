The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the examination schedule for the Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2023, under Advt. No. 20 of 2023-24. The examination will be tentatively held on December 15, 2024.

Any further information in this regard will be uploaded to the Commission's website opsc.gov.in. Candidates are requested to visit the website from time to time to get updated information in this regard.

Meanwhile, Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Agriculture Officer (Advt. No. 06 of 2024-25). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in from November 12 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is December 11, 2024.

The Commission has notified a total of 124 AAO vacancies. The written exam will be conducted on March 9, 2025, at Cuttack/ Bhubaneshwar.