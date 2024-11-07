Bharat Electronics Limited ( BEL ) India has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Senior Field Operation Engineer, Field Operation Engineer, Project Engineer- I, and Trainee Engineer- I. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at bel-india.in till November 24, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 78 vacancies, of which 6 vacancies are for Sr. Field Operation Engineer posts, 41 for Field Operation Engineer, 13 for Project Engineer- I, and 18 for Trainee Engineer- I. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from the unreserved category applying for Senior Field Operation Engineer (Sr FOE) and Field Operation Engineer (FOE) posts will have to pay a fee of Rs 450, whereas Rs 400 is for Project Engineer -I post. A fee of Rs 150 is applicable to apply for Trainee Engineer - I posts. Candidates belonging to PwBD, SC, and ST categories are exempted from payment of application fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website bel-india.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Careers’ tab Click on the application link under Recruitment for temporary posts of Sr FOE/FOE/Project Engineer-I/Trainee Engineer-I for Uttar Pradesh Location for HLS SCB SBU. Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the vacancies.