The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) will close the application correction window for the Constable (General Duty) posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today, November by 11.00 pm. Candidates can change their forms at ssc.gov.in .

The computer-based exam is tentatively scheduled for January-February, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Vacancy Details

Border Security Force (BSF): 15,654

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 7,145

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 11,541

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 819

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 3,017

Assam Rifles (AR): 1,248

Special Security Force (SSF): 35

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB): 22

Steps to make changes to the SSC Constable (GD) form

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Login window Key in your details and login to the portal Make the necessary changes and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The recruitment process involves four stages: Computer-Based Testing (CBT), Physical Tests (PET/PMT), Document Verification, and Medical Examination.