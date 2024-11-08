Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘A’ and Grade ‘B’ – General and Specialist Stream 2024. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at sidbi.in till December 2, 2024.

The tentative date of the online examination (Phase I) is December 22, 2024. The Phase II online examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 19, 2025. The interview will be conducted in February 2025. The Phase I will be conducted for 120 minutes. The paper will consist of 200 marks. The question paper will be bilingual except for the English language test.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 72 vacancies, of which 50 vacancies are for Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’ posts and 22 for Manager Grade ‘B’ posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

Officer in Grade A: 21 to 30 years as on December 8, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Officer in Grade B: 25 to 33 years as on December 8, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Manager Grade A: Graduation in Commerce/ Economics/ Mathematics / Statistics/ Business Administration/ Engineering with minimum 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD applicants). More details in the official notification.

Manager Grade B (General): Graduation in any discipline /Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) Or Post-Graduation in any discipline / Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 55% marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) in aggregate of all semesters / years.

Manager Grade B (Legal): Bachelor’s degree in law from any University/ Institution, recognized by the University Grant Commission (UGC) / Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. regulatory bodies with a minimum of 50% (45% for SC/ST and PwBD candidates, if vacancies are reserved for them) marks or equivalent in the aggregate of all semesters/years.

Manager Grade B (Information Technology): Bachelor’s degree in engineering / technology in Computer Science/ Computer Technology/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communications from a University/ Institution, recognized by the University Grant Commission (UGC) / Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. regulatory bodies with 60% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 55%) in aggregate. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category of Candidate Application Fee Intimation Charges Total Charges SC/ST/PwBD Nil Rs 175 Rs 175 Others (including OBCs/EWS and General Candidates) Rs 925 Rs 175 Rs 1100 Staff candidate Nil Nil Nil

Steps to apply for Officer Grade A B posts 2024

Visit the official website www.sidbi.in Go to the “career” tab Click on the application link under SIDBI invites Applications for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘A’ and Grade ‘B’ – General and Specialist Stream - 2024 Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference