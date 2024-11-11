The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission ( JKPSC ) has postponed the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024 or CCE Prelims 2024. The revised exam schedule will be released on the official website jkpsc.nic.in later. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on November 17 at Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Jammu, Doda, and Rajouri.

“…it is of the information of all the concerned candidates appearing in the JandK Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024, notified vide Notification No. 04 PSC (DR-P) of 2024 dated 26.07.2024, scheduled to be held on 17.11.2024 (Sunday) is hereby postponed. The fresh date for the said examination shall be notified separately,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 90 vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are for the Junior Scale of J and K Administrative Service, 30 for J and K Police (G) Service, and 30 for J and K Accounts (G) Service.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam (objective type), Main exam (written and interview), and personality test (interview).