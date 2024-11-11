The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has released the Indian Forest Services ( IFS ) Mains exam schedule 2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted from November 24 to December 1, 2024. The exam will be held in two shifts — 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The admit card will be released on the official websites upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in on November 14, 2024. Applicants will have to produce their hall tickets along with a photo ID card at the allotted venue to appear for the examination.

Here’s the official notification.

IFS Mains Exam Schedule 2024 Date & Day Forenoon Session (9.00 AM to 12.00 Noon) Afternoon Session (2.30 PM to 5.30 PM) November 24 General English General Knowledge November 25 No paper ( Rest day ) No paper ( Rest day ) November 26 Mathematics Paper-I/ Statistics Paper-I/ Zoology Paper -I Mathematics Paper-II/ Statistics Paper-II/ Zoology Paper–II November 27 Civil Engineering Paper –I / Botany Paper- I Civil Engineering Paper- II/ Botany Paper- II November 28 Agricultural Engineering Paper –I / Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Paper- I/ Physics Paper- I Agricultural Engineering Paper -II/ Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Paper-II/ Physics Paper- II November 29 Agriculture Paper- I/ Forestry Paper- I Agriculture Paper- II/ Forestry Paper –II November 30 Geology Paper- I Geology Paper- II December 1 Chemistry Paper- I/ Chemical Engineering Paper –I/ Mechanical Engineering Paper –I Chemistry Paper- I/ Chemical Engineering Paper –I/ Mechanical Engineering Paper –I

Steps to download IFS Main admit card 2024

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, go to the e-admit card link Click on the IFS Mains admit card 2024 link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference