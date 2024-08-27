The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the Detailed Application Form (DAF) of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can fill out their forms available at upsconline.nic.in by September 5, 2024.

The IFS Prelims Exam 2024 was conducted on June 16 and the results were conducted on July 1, 2024.

“The result of the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 held on 16.06.2024, was declared on 01.07.2024. In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all those candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2024, which will be made available on the website of the Union Public Service Commission (http://upsconline.nic.in) during the period from 27.08.2024 to 05.09.2024 till 6:00 P.M,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to fill up IFS Mains DAF 2024

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Go to ‘DAF for Various exams of UPSC’ and click on the DAF link for IFS Mains 2024 Login using your registration details Fill out the DAF form, upload documents, and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference