The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the reserve list for the Central Armed Police Forces Assistant Commandants (UPSC CAPF ACs 2023) recruitment examination. Eligible candidates can check the reserved list at upsc.gov.in.

Out of the 46 recommended candidates, 16 are from the general category, 8 are EWS, 18 are OBC, 2 are SC and 2 are from the ST category. '“One vacancy has been kept reserved given a sub-judice case in the Delhi High Court”, the commission said. The result of the CAPF ACs 2023 was declared on July 5. The commission has recommended the 312 candidates in the order of merit for appointment.

Steps to download the UPSC CAPF 2024 reserve list

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new tab Click on ‘Reserve List: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2023’ Check the reserve list Save the result and print it out for future reference

Direct link to check the UPSC CAPF 2024 reserve list.